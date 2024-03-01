Hoizer reissuing ﻿'Wasteland, Baby!'﻿ album on vinyl

Hozier is reissuing his 2019 sophomore album, Wasteland, Baby!, on vinyl in honor of its fifth anniversary.

The package is due out April 19 and will be exclusively sold through Amazon. It includes the original album along with five bonus tracks: an acoustic rendition of "Be," a live recording of "Shrike," two songs off the 2018 Nina Cried Power EP and the previously released tune "Why Would You Be Loved."

You can listen to the acoustic "Be" now via digital outlets. "Why Would You Be Loved" will be released digitally on April 19.

Hozier's most recent album is 2023's Unreal Unearth. He'll launch a U.S. tour in April.

