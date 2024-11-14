Hey now, listen to Smash Mouth cover The Beatles' 'Love Me Do'

By Josh Johnson

Having scored a hit with their spin on The Monkees' "I'm a Believer," Smash Mouth is adding another cover to their repertoire.

The "All Star" group has released their take on The Beatles' "Love Me Do."

"Of course Smash Mouth are all massive Beatles fans, and it's such a huge honor to release this single," bassist Paul DeLisle says. "We were all super stoked to cover 'Love Me Do' because we saw an opportunity to give a very different treatment to the Beatles' very first top 20 hit."

DeLisle adds, "I personally hope people will hear the excitement and loving care we put into this recording. I'm pretty sure they will."

You can listen to the cover now via digital outlets.

Smash Mouth has continued to release new music with singer Zach Goode, who joined the band in 2022. Original frontman Steve Harwell, who left Smash Mouth in 2021, died in 2023.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

