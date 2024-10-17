Hey man, nice collab: Filter featured on new HEALTH song, "FREE TO DIE"

Filter is giving you a double dose of industrial rock on a collaboration with HEALTH.

The joint track is called "FREE TO DIE" and is included on the newly released RAT WARS ULTRA EDITION, a deluxe version of HEALTH's 2023 RAT WARS album.

You can listen to "FREE TO DIE" now via digital outlets.

RAT WARS ULTRA EDITION also includes collaborations with Bad Omens and CHVRCHES' Lauren Mayberry; HEALTH has previously recorded with Nine Inch Nails.

Filter, meanwhile, put out a new album, The Algorithm, in 2023. They spent the summer on tour with Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper, and will be on the road with Alice in Chains' Jerry Cantrell in 2025.

