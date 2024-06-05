Here comes the water: Duff McKagan reflects on playing Velvet Revolver's "Slither" with GN'R

Velvet Revolver's debut album, Contraband, was released June 8, 2004 — 20 years ago Saturday.

The supergroup was made up of then-former Guns N' Roses members Slash and Duff McKagan, as well as Scott Weiland of Stone Temple Pilots, which had broken up the previous year. The lineup also included former GN'R drummer Matt Sorum and guitarist Dave Kushner.

Contraband debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 and is certified double-Platinum by the RIAA. It spawned the single "Slither," which won the Grammy for Best Hard Rock Performance. Contraband as a whole was nominated for Best Rock Album.

Velvet Revolver followed Contraband with a second album, 2007's Libertad, before Weiland left in 2008 to reunite with STP. The remaining members attempted to continue on with a new singer, but never landed on a replacement.

In 2012, Velvet Revolver reunited for a one-off benefit concert, which ended up being the band's final show. Weiland died in 2015, and Slash and McKagan reunited with Axl Rose in Guns N' Roses in 2016.

While Velvet Revolver is over, Slash and McKagan have kept the band's music alive by playing "Slither" during GN'R shows. Speaking with ABC Audio, McKagan says performing "Slither" is "heavy in a lot of ways."

"Scott's no longer with us," McKagan says. "But Axl's the one who asked us ... 'Would you guys be into doing that song? 'Cause I really like the song.' And I know he's just being a bro."

Not only does "Slither" live on in GN'R's set, it has been a near-constant part of their show since that 2016 reunion.

"People like it, people love to see Guns do that song," McKagan says. "So, why not?"

