Hear Ben Gibbard guest on new Sea Lemon song, "Crystals"

Death Cab for Cutie frontman Ben Gibbard is featured on a new song from musician Natalie Lew's dreampop project, Sea Lemon.

The track is called "Crystals," and you can listen to it now via digital outlets.

"To spare you all an emo speech about Death Cab and The Postal Service's impact and influence in my life, I will just say that getting to work with [Gibbard] on a song was so fun and so special to me," Lew says.

"Crystals" marks Gibbard's second guest spot in as many months — he's also featured on a song from Toro y Moi called "Hollywood," which dropped in August.

Meanwhile, Gibbard recently wrapped the European leg of Death Cab and The Postal Service's co-headlining tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of their respective 2003 albums, Transatlanticism and Give Up. The two bands are next set to perform at the HFStival in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 21.

