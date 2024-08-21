Hayley Williams channels Freddie Mercury during Paramore's Eras Tour Wembley run

During Paramore's run playing London's Wembley Stadium while opening for the European leg of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, Hayley Williams paid tribute to one of the most famous rock shows the venue has ever seen.

Taking the stage in a white shirt, Williams recreated Freddie Mercury's iconic "ay-oh" vocal warm-up, which he memorably performed during Queen's set at the 1985 Live Aid concert at Wembley.

Paramore posted footage of the moment to their Instagram, writing in the caption, "Remembering Freddie at Wembley Stadium."

The European leg of the Eras Tour concluded Tuesday at Wembley. As previously reported, Swift's set featured surprise appearances by Florence Welch for the live debut of their joint song "Florida!!!" and Jack Antonoff.

