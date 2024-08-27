Hawthorne Heights announces 20th anniversary 'The Silence in Black and White' vinyl reissue

Hawthorne Heights has announced a vinyl reissue of their 2004 debut album, The Silence in Black and White, in honor of its 20th anniversary.

The two-LP set is due out Nov. 22 and includes the original album alongside its deluxe bonus tracks, including live recordings and demos. It's available now to preorder in several different color variants.

The Silence in Black and White spawned the singles "Ohio Is for Lovers" and "Niki FM." "Ohio Is for Lovers" has become Hawthorne Height's signature song and inspired the name of their Is for Lovers festival series.

Hawthorne Heights is currently celebrating the 20th anniversary of The Silence in Black and White on their 20 Years of Tears tour. They're also playing the album in full during the When We Were Young festival in October.

