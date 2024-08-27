Hawthorne Heights announces 20th anniversary 'The Silence in Black and White' vinyl reissue

By Josh Johnson

Hawthorne Heights has announced a vinyl reissue of their 2004 debut album, The Silence in Black and White, in honor of its 20th anniversary.

The two-LP set is due out Nov. 22 and includes the original album alongside its deluxe bonus tracks, including live recordings and demos. It's available now to preorder in several different color variants.

The Silence in Black and White spawned the singles "Ohio Is for Lovers" and "Niki FM." "Ohio Is for Lovers" has become Hawthorne Height's signature song and inspired the name of their Is for Lovers festival series.

Hawthorne Heights is currently celebrating the 20th anniversary of The Silence in Black and White on their 20 Years of Tears tour. They're also playing the album in full during the When We Were Young festival in October.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!