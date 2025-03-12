HAIM reveals new single, 'Relationships'

Columbia Records
By Josh Johnson

HAIM has premiered a new single called "Relationships."

The previously teased track marks the first fresh material from the sister trio since their 2023 Barbie soundtrack song, "Home." It's the first preview of the next HAIM album, the follow-up to 2020's Women In Music Pt. III.

"Relationships" is out now, and you can watch its accompanying video on YouTube.

HAIM is set to perform at the New Orleans Jazz Fest in April.

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.) 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!