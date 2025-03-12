HAIM reveals new single, 'Relationships'

HAIM has premiered a new single called "Relationships."

The previously teased track marks the first fresh material from the sister trio since their 2023 Barbie soundtrack song, "Home." It's the first preview of the next HAIM album, the follow-up to 2020's Women In Music Pt. III.

"Relationships" is out now, and you can watch its accompanying video on YouTube.

HAIM is set to perform at the New Orleans Jazz Fest in April.

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

