HAIM pitches appearance on ﻿'Hacks'﻿ following costar's shoutout

Louis Vuitton: Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Marc Piasecki/WireImage (Marc Piasecki/WireImage)
By Josh Johnson

HAIM is hoping for an appearance on Hacks.

Hannah Einbinder, who costars with Jean Smart on the Emmy-winning Max comedy series, declared the sister trio's new single "Relationships" to be her "current favorite song," and sang along to it during a recent press junket.

In response, HAIM posted in their Instagram Story, "Can we be in season 5.."

Season four of Hacks premiered on Thursday.

HAIM premiered "Relationships" in March, and followed that with April premiere of "Everybody's trying to figure me out." Both songs are expected to appear on the band's upcoming fourth album, the follow-up to 2020's Women in Music Pt. III.

