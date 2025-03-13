HAIM hopes to sample George Michael's 'Freedom! '90' on upcoming album

By Josh Johnson

HAIM's hoping to not let you down or give you up on their upcoming album.

In an interview with i-D magazine, the sister trio reveals that the opening song on their next record samples the George Michael hit "Freedom! 90." However, they note the sample is currently uncleared, though they're confident that will soon change.

"Everything's gonna figure out," Alana Haim says.

Danielle Haim adds that the idea to bring in the sample was influenced by Beyoncé.

"I was listening to the Beyoncé album, and I was really inspired by all the different samples," Danielle says.

HAIM's approach to the album was also influenced by Red Hot Chili Peppers. Producer Rostam Batmanglij says the band tried to "write songs like the Chili Peppers" by working together live in the studio.

The album will mark HAIM's follow-up to 2020's Women in Music Pt. III. It includes the single "Relationships."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

