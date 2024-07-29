The Hacked Parade: My Chemical Romance explains weird Facebook posts

My Chemical Romance has shared an explanation after strange posts popped up on their Facebook.

In an Instagram post, the "Helena" rockers share, "Our Facebook got hacked....so....don't believe everything you read!"

MCR's Facebook was down as of Monday afternoon. According to NME, posts made by the alleged hackers were related to such random topics as Keith Urban and the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.

My Chem is set to headline the 2024 When We Were Young festival in October, during which they'll be playing their 2006 album The Black Parade in full. It'll mark their first performances since wrapping up their reunion tour in 2023.

