Grouplove performing at Jimmy Carter 100th birthday concert

Grouplove is performing at an upcoming concert celebrating the 100th birthday of former President Jimmy Carter.

The show will take place Sept. 17 at Atlanta's Fox Theatre. Grouplove is based in Atlanta, while Carter hails from Plains, Georgia.

Also on the lineup are D-Nice, Maren Morris, The War and Treaty, Eric Church and Rolling Stones touring keyboardist Chuck Leavell. Sean Penn, Killer Mike and former baseball player Dale Murphy will make appearances.

"Whether it was on his record player, on the campaign trail, or on the White House lawn, music has been – and continues to be – a source of joy, comfort, and inspiration for my grandfather," says Carter's grandson Jason Carter. "I can think of no better way to celebrate him and his 100th birthday than a night of music."

Tickets go on sale Aug. 5 at 10 a.m. ET. For more info, visit CarterCenter.org.

Carter's birthday is Oct. 1.

