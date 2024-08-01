Green Day's "Good Riddance" sees post-'﻿Deadpool & Wolverine'﻿ streaming bump

While Deadpool and Wolverine were having the time of their lives, fans were saying anything but "Good Riddance" to Green Day.

According to Billboard, streams of the punk trio's song "Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)" increased by 88% following its placement in the new Deadpool & Wolverine movie.

"Good Riddance" is also featured on the Deadpool & Wolverine soundtrack, which, like the film, is out now.

Green Day, meanwhile, is currently on their North American tour supporting their new Saviors album. They're also playing Dookie and American Idiot in full in honor of their respective 30th and 20th anniversaries.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.