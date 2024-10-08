Green Day, Twenty One Pilots, Imagine Dragons nominated for 2024 MTV EMAs

Green Day, Twenty One Pilots and Imagine Dragons are among the artists nominated for the 2024 MTV Europe Music Awards.

Billie Joe Armstrong and company will compete in the Best Rock category, while the "Stressed Out" and "Radioactive" outfits are up for the Best Alternative title.

Best Rock also includes Bon Jovi, Coldplay, Kings of Leon, Lenny Kravitz and The Killers, while the other Best Alternative nominees are Fontaines D.C., Hozier, Lana Del Rey and Yungblud.

Coldplay is also up for Best Live. Other nominees include The Last Dinner Party for Best New and Billie Eilish for Best Artist and Best Pop, Best Song for "BIRDS OF A FEATHER" and Best Collaboration for "Guess" with Charli XCX.

For the full list of nominees, visit MTVEMA.com/vote.

The 2024 MTV EMAs take place Nov. 10 in Manchester, England. The 2023 edition was canceled due to the outbreak of violence in the Middle East.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.