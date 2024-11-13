Green Day, Sleep Token & Korn headlining UK's 2025 Download Festival

By Josh Johnson

Green Day, Sleep Token and Korn are headlining the 2025 edition of the U.K.'s Download Festival, taking place June 13-15 in England's Donington Park.

The initial bill also includes Weezer, Bullet for My Valentine, Jimmy Eat World, Spiritbox, The Darkness, Apocalyptica, Jerry Cantrell and the reformed Sex Pistols with Frank Carter.

Presales are underway now, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday.

For more info, visit DownloadFestival.co.uk.

