Green Day, Shinedown & Korn join Linkin Park in headlining 2025 Welcome to Rockville

By Josh Johnson

Green Day, Shinedown and Korn will join Linkin Park in headlining the 2025 Welcome to Rockville festival, taking place May 15-18 in Daytona Beach, Florida.

The reformed "Numb" rockers previously announced they'd be playing Welcome to Rockville Thursday in revealing their 2025 world tour schedule.

The Rockville bill also includes 3 Doors Down, Alice in Chains, Incubus, Marilyn Manson, Rob Zombie, Good Charlotte, Pierce the Veil, Bad Omens, Halestorm, Jimmy Eat World, Beartooth, Chevelle, Three Days Grace, Sublime, I Prevail, Mudvayne, Trivium, Bush, Hollywood Undead, Motionless in White and Mastodon, among many others.

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit WelcometoRockville.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

