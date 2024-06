Green Day and Queens of the Stone Age are among the headliners for Mexico's 2024 Corona Capital festival, taking place Nov. 15-17 in Mexico City.

The bill also includes Cage the Elephant, Beck, Iggy Pop, The Mars Volta, Clairo, The Beaches, New Order, Black Pumas, St. Vincent, Empire of the Sun, Kim Gordon and Nothing But Thieves.

Tickets go on sale June 25 at 2 p.m. local time.

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit CoronaCapital.com.mx.

