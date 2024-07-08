"Greatly honored" Tom Morello receives SENA European Guitar Award

Tom Morello's worldwide shredding has been recognized with the 2024 SENA European Guitar Award.

The Rage Against the Machine guitarist is the latest recipient of the prize, which has previously gone to legends including Jimi Hendrix and Slash. In an Instagram post, Morello recaps the festivities, which took place July 4 in the Netherlands.

"Amazing night and greatly honored to receive the 2024 SENA European Guitar Award amidst fun & rock & castles & young folk beautifully covering Audioslave in Holland," Morello writes in the caption. "Previous winners [Hendrix, Slash, Steve Vai, Joe Satriani and Nuno Bettencourt] are among my all time favorites."

He adds, "And seeing the local mayor GET DOWN to my performance was pretty awesome."

Morello will be honored with another award, the 2024 Woody Guthrie Prize, in September. In 2023, he and Rage Against the Machine were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

