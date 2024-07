2023 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 1 Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella)

Wet Leg went to England's Truck Festival and got the big B — brat summer, of course.

The "Chaise Longue" duo covered the Charli XCX song "360" during their set Saturday. "360" appears on the pop star's new album, Brat.

The Truck Festival posted footage of the performance on its TikTok.

Prior to the Truck Festival, Wet Leg played a run of U.K. dates opening for Foo Fighters.

