Good Neighbours announce US headlining dates

Foster The People Perform At Fillmore Auditorium Thomas Cooper/Getty Images (Thomas Cooper/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Good Neighbours have announced a run of U.S. headlining dates.

The Adolescence Tour spans from April 20 in Madison, Wisconsin, to May 2 in Orlando, Florida. It follows the "Home" duo's recent trek opening for Foster the People.

"There's been a lot of bigggg mad moments in the last year, but as two boys from small towns, we realize we missed a couple stops," Good Neighbours say. "The Adolescence Tour is us making room for some places we haven't yet been and letting us have some fun on the road."

Presales begin Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit WeAreGoodNeighbours.com.

Along with the tour news, Good Neighbours have shared a new version of their latest single, "Ripple," dubbed "Ripple (soft version)."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

