Good Charlotte's Madden brothers to induct Sum 41 into Canadian Music Hall of Fame

Disney/Randy Holmes
By Josh Johnson

Sum 41 will enter the Canadian Music Hall of Fame with the help of some fellow pop-punkers.

Joel and Benji Madden of Good Charlotte are set to introduce the "Fat Lip" outfit during the induction at the 2025 Juno Awards, the Canadian equivalent of the Grammys.

The Junos take place March 30 in Vancouver. Sum 41 is also nominated for several awards, including group of the year alongside Spiritbox and The Beaches.

Sum 41 wrapped up their farewell tour with a Toronto show in January. Their final album, Heaven :x: Hell, dropped in 2024.

