Glastonbury organizer wants Kate Bush to headline

By Josh Johnson

We'd venture to guess that Glastonbury organizer Emily Eavis would make a deal with God to have Kate Bush headline.

During an interview with the BBC Sounds podcast Sidetracked, Eavis names the "Running Up That Hill" artist as someone who she'd want to play the famed English festival but has never been booked.

"I'd love to have her," Eavis says. "I hope one day."

Bush, of course, very rarely tours — she last played live in 2014, and before that, she hadn't taken the concert stage since 1991. But her music has seen a resurgence in recent years thanks to the placement of "Running Up That Hill" in the fourth season of Stranger Things. The fervor around the song was so massive that the normally press-shy Bush gave her first interview in years.

"You never know," Eavis muses. "Like, Elton [John] was a pipe dream, and it happened."

One might even say that Stranger Things have happened.

Glastonbury 2024 takes place June 26-30. Headliners include Coldplay, Dua Lipa and SZA.

