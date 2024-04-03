Glass Animals release new song "Creatures in Heaven" off upcoming album

Glass Animals have released a new song called "Creatures in Heaven," the first single off the band's just-announced upcoming album, I Love You So F****** Much.

The record is due out July 19. It's the fourth Glass Animals studio effort and the follow-up to 2020's Dreamland, which spawned the mega-hit "Heat Waves."

"These are love songs," frontman Dave Bayley says. "They look at all the twisted shapes and forms of love, good and bad. They were born out of a large existential crisis. So maybe it is fair to call them 'existential love songs.' I tried to work my way out of this existential crisis, and that resulted in some writing. That writing ended up being the backbone to this album."

You can listen to "Creatures in Heaven" now via digital outlets.

Here's the I Love You So F****** Much track list:

"Show Pony"

"whatthehellishappening?"

"Creatures in Heaven"

"Wonderful Nothing"

"A Tear in Space (Airlock)"

"I Can't Make You Fall in Love Again"

"How I Learned to Love the Bomb"

"White Roses"

"On the Run"

"Lost in the Ocean"

