Glass Animals performing on Amazon Music's ﻿'City Sessions'﻿ series

Glass Animals have announced a performance on Amazon Music's City Sessions series.

The set will stream live on July 19 from the New York City venue Racket starting at 9 p.m. ET. You can watch via the Amazon Music Twitch channel and Prime Video.

Previous City Sessions performers include Kings of Leon, Wallows and The Black Crowes. Those sets are available to watch now on Prime Video.

Glass Animals' new album, I Love You So F****** Much, will drop that same day. The record follows 2020's Dreamland, which spawned the megahit "Heat Waves."

You can catch Glass Animals on their U.S. tour in support of I Love You So F****** Much kicking off in August.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.