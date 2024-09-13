Gives You Not Well: The All-American Rejects share cover of "Flagpole Sitta"

The All-American Rejects have shared a cover of Harvey Danger's classic '90s angst anthem "Flagpole Sitta."

"We started touring again last summer for the first time in several years, and since then, we've just really enjoyed being around each other and hanging out," guitarist Nick Wheeler tells Spin, which is putting the cover out on its newly launched Spin Records. "And one night on the bus, we were having one of our nostalgic playlist listening parties and this song came up."

"The next day, we were actually all kind of stoked on the idea," Wheeler continues. "We actually followed through, and we did it, and everybody came to my studio in Nashville, and we produced it ourselves. And it was a f****** blast just to all get in a room together recording live."

You can listen to the Rejects' "Flagpole Sitta" cover now via digital outlets.

The most recent AAR album remains 2012's Kids in the Street, though the band has put out a few EPs and one-off singles since then.

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

﻿

