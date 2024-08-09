Girl in red eats this Billie Eilish cover for "LUNCH"

Girl in red has shared a cover of Billie Eilish's song "LUNCH."

The "Serotonin" artist put her spin on the HIT ME HARD AND SOFT hit during a performance on Australia's triple j radio. You can watch it streaming now on YouTube.

Girl in red released her sophomore album, I'M DOING IT AGAIN BABY!, in April. She also recorded a cover of the Talking Heads song "Girlfriend Is Better" for the Stop Making Sense tribute album.

In other Billie Eilish-related news, her "Guess" remix with Charli XCX has debuted at #1 on the U.K.'s Official Singles Chart. It marks Eilish's third #1 single across the pond, following "What Was I Made For?" and "No Time to Die."

