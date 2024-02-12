girl in red announces Doing It Again tour

girl in red has announced a U.S. headlining tour in support of her upcoming album, I'm Doing It Again Baby!

The outing, fittingly dubbed the Doing It Again tour, launches April 16 in Boston and concludes June 2 in San Francisco. "Blame Brett" band The Beaches will open on select dates.

"I'm bringing my biggest show to you ever and I've put all my creativity into it!!" girl in red says. "It looks sick."

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 16, at 10 a.m. local time; a pre-sale begins Tuesday, February 13, at noon local.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit WorldinRed.com.

I'm Doing It Again Baby!, the sophomore follow-up to 2021's If I Could Make It Go Quiet, is due out April 12. It includes the single "Too Much."

