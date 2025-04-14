Gigi Perez announces debut full-length album, ﻿'At the Beach, In Every Life'

Island Records
By Josh Johnson

Gigi Perez has announced her debut full-length album.

The record is called At the Beach, In Every Life and is due out April 25. It includes Perez's breakout single, "Sailor Song."

"This is the album I needed to listen to when I was twenty years old following the passing of my older sister, Celene," Perez says. "It's taken years to process, and seeing how it's colored everything in my life, it feels like a flag down in the sand at a checkpoint rather than a destination. And there was water everywhere for miles, and a girl met me there every time. I have been loved through my grief."

Perez will launch a U.S. headlining tour April 23 in New York City. Her 2025 schedule also includes dates opening for Hozier and Mumford & Sons.

