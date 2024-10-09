Gavin Rossdale's ﻿'Rockstar Kitchen Chronicles' ﻿cooking show to premiere in 2025

Gavin Rossdale's cooking show, Rockstar Kitchen Chronicles, is set to premiere in early 2025 on VIZIO's WatchFree+ streaming service.

The series finds the Bush frontman inviting celebrity guests into his home for "intimate cooking sessions, candid conversations, and, of course, music."

"Our show is the culmination of a passionate team collaboration, coming together to make something truly special," Rossdale says. "With VIZIO and production partners Roundtable and Bungalow, we've been able to bring my personal dream to life in what I hope is an innovative and entertaining show."

"I've found that cooking for people creates intimate and special moments and is a great conduit for deeper, meaningful conversations," he continues. "Nothing brings me greater joy than connecting with friends and family over a fantastic meal that I've created just for them."

The Rockstar Kitchen Chronicles trailer previews some of the guests, which will include tennis icon Serena Williams, musicians Common and Tom Jones, and actors Selma Blair, Brooke Shields and Jack McBrayer.

Bush, meanwhile, spent the summer on a greatest hits tour.

