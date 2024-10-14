Gavin Rossdale shares his love of food — and sports multiple haircuts — on 'Rockstar Kitchen Chronicles' show

Gavin Rossdale's cooking show, Rockstar Kitchen Chronicles, will finally premiere in 2025. The series has been in the works for so long that, as seen in its newly released trailer, the Bush frontman filmed it while sporting two distinct haircuts.

As Rossdale tells ABC Audio, most of the episodes feature his current, longer-haired look, while another shows him wearing it short with "blond streaky bits."

"Even my daughter was like, 'Dad, why is your hair dyed at the back?'" Rossdale shares. "I said, 'I think my hairdresser's having a midlife crisis and he just, like, expressed himself on the back of my head.'"

Despite the lack of hair continuity, Rossdale says that the early reaction to Rockstar Kitchen Chronicles has been positive.

"It's been wild," he says. "Everyone I've ever shown it to loves it."

That's all well and good, but you probably still have one major question about Rockstar Kitchen Chronicles: why isn't it called "Swallowed"?

"People suggested that," Rossdale smiles.

Rockstar Kitchen Chronicles will air on VIZIO's WatchFree+ streaming service. Guests include tennis icon Serena Williams, musicians Common and Tom Jones, and actors Selma Blair, Brooke Shields and Jack McBrayer.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.