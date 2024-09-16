The Gaslight Anthem jams with Bruce Springsteen at NJ's Sea.Hear.Now festival

The Gaslight Anthem welcomed surprise guest Bruce Springsteen during their set Sunday at the Sea.Hear.Now festival in Asbury Park, New Jersey.

The Boss joined Gaslight for a rendition of their collaborative song "History Books," the title track off the band's 2023 comeback album. He also stuck around to jam on Gaslight's 2010 cut "American Slang."

Both Gaslight and Springsteen are from New Jersey, and Bruce has long been associated with Asbury Park in particular.

Springsteen and his E Street Band also headlined Sea.Hear.Now later Sunday night.

