Garbage's Shirley Manson details health issue that led to canceled tour

Garbage's Shirley Manson has elaborated on the status of her health after the band canceled their remaining 2024 tour dates.

In a statement on Aug. 1, the "I Think I'm Paranoid" rockers shared that Manson had sustained an injury during their European tour, which "will require surgery and rehabilitation to correct." In an update posted to Instagram, Manson shares, "I came home from tour an absolute hot mess."

"So broken that my poor husband had to push me through Heathrow and LAX airports in a wheelchair," Manson writes. "I also had a dose of laryngitis and a massive cold sore on my lip."

Manson adds that she was also "freaking out that I had somehow managed to damage my vocal cords on top of everything else," but after a visit to the doctor, she was told "everything is as it should be."

The post includes an up-close photo of Manson's vocal cords inside her throat, so if you're squeamish about that sort of thing, you may not want to click it.

"These are my vocal cords," Manson writes. "My doctor said they were beautiful."

Garbage's canceled tour dates include the HFStival and Ohana festivals, where they'll be replaced by Liz Phair and Devo, respectively.

