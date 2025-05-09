Garbage shares new song, 'Get Out My Face AKA Bad Kitty'

Jim Dyson/Getty Images
By Josh Johnson

Garbage has shared a new song called "Get Out My Face AKA Bad Kitty," a track off the band's upcoming album, Let All That We Imagine Be the Light.

While frontwoman Shirley Manson doesn't actually sing the phrase "Bad Kitty" in the song, she does declare, "Get your face out of my face now or I'll scream."

You can listen to "Get Out My Face AKA" now via digital outlets.

Let All That We Imagine Be the Light is due out May 30. It's the follow-up to 2021's No Gods No Masters.

Garbage will launch a U.S. headlining tour in September. They're also opening for a My Chemical Romance show in August.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!