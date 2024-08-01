Garbage cancels HFStival & Ohana sets

Garbage Perform At The OVO Arena Wembley Jim Dyson/Getty Images (Jim Dyson/Getty Images)

By Josh Johnson

Garbage has pulled out of HFStival in Washington, D.C., and Eddie Vedder's Ohana Festival.

In a statement posted by the HFStival, the "#1 Crush" rockers write, "It is with great regret that we announce the cancellation of all our remaining dates for the rest of the year due to an injury that [frontwoman] Shirley [Manson] sustained on our recent tour in Europe that will require surgery and rehabilitation to correct."

"This is not a decision we have taken lightly and apologize wholeheartedly to our amazing fans and promoters," the band adds. "We look forward to playing for you all again in 2025."

Liz Phair will step in for Garbage at the HFStival, while Devo is replacing them at Ohana.

"Sending well wishes to Garbage and Shirley Manson," Pearl Jam says.

