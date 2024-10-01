Gang of Four announces farewell tour

Influential post-punk outfit Gang of Four has announced a farewell tour for 2025.

The goodbye outing kicks off April 20 in Somerville, Massachusetts, and concludes May 29 in San Diego. Each show will feature a full-album performance of Gang of Four's 1979 debut, Entertainment!, as well as a second set of songs from throughout the band's career.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit Gang of Four's Facebook page.

Gang of Four currently features original vocalist and drummer Jon King and drummer Hugo Burnham, respectively. They made up half the Entertainment! lineup alongside guitarist and founding member Andy Gill, who died in 2020, and bassist Dave Allen, who last played with the group in 2008.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.