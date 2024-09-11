Fun.'s Andrew Dost launches Metal Bubble Trio project with "Universal Themes" single

Andrew Dost, one-third of the long-defunct fun., has launched a new project called Metal Bubble Trio.

The band's debut single is called "Universal Themes," and an album is due out in 2025.

"This song follows the album's overall theme of disintegration and decay," Dost says. "You can't put an egg back together, as Humpty Dumpty will tell you. However - you can make a cake out of it, and you can still eat said cake even if it turns out poorly."

You can listen to "Universal Themes" now via digital outlets.

Dost will play a run of Metal Bubble Trio shows later in September.

Fun. went on hiatus in 2015, three years after the release of their hit Some Nights album. Since then, vocalist Nate Ruess put out a solo album, while multi-instrumentalist Jack Antonoff launched the band Bleachers and has become an in-demand producer, working with big stars including Taylor Swift.

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

