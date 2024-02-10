"Freshly independent" Paramore to be 2024 Record Store Day ambassadors

Paramore will be the ambassadors for Record Store Day 2024.

The news comes after the "Misery Business" outfit confirmed that they'd finished out their deal with their longtime label, Atlantic Records, which fans had theorized was the reason they wiped their social media profiles in December.

In a statement on Saturday, February 10, Paramore writes, "After a long career in the music industry we have decided to announce that… we are going to continue to have a long career in the music industry (sorry for any inconvenience)."

"Our first order of business as a freshly independent Paramore is to shine a light on independent record stores -- a vital part of our journey from music obsessed school friends to professional music makers," the band continues. "With that being said, we are humbled to be your Ambassadors for Record Store Day 2024. The timing feels kismet."

Record Store Day 2024 will be held in independent record stores on April 20. The list of exclusive releases has yet to be announced.

Previous RSD ambassadors include Dave Grohl, Jack White, Metallica, Ozzy Osbourne, St. Vincent, Pearl Jam and Paramore pal Taylor Swift.

