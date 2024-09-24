Franz Ferdinand announces 2025 North American tour

By Andrea Dresdale

"Take Me Out" band Franz Ferdinand are taking themselves out across North America in 2025.

The Scottish group will kick off the tour March 24 in Seattle; it's currently set to wrap up in Toronto on April 15. A fan presale starts on Sept. 25 at 10 a.m. ET, with tickets going on sale to the general public on Sept. 27 at 10 a.m. via franzferdinand.com.

The tour comes in support of Franz Ferdinand's new album, The Human Fear, due out Jan 10. It's the band's first to feature drummer Audrey Tait and guitarist Dino Bardot, who join frontman Alex Kapranos, bassist Bob Hardy and keyboardist Julian Corrie.

In October, Franz Ferdinand will also play four shows with The Killers in Mexico, including two in Mexico City on Oct. 5 and Oct. 6.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

