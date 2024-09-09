Franz Ferdinand teases new single, "Audacious"

Franz Ferdinand is getting ready to take you out to fresh music.

The Scottish outfit has announced a new single called "Audacious," due out Wednesday. You can hear a clip of the track via the Franz Ferdinand Facebook, and if you like what you hear, it's available now to presave.

"Audacious" follows Franz Ferdinand's 2022 best-of compilation, Hits to the Head. The career-spanning set included 18 previously released songs, as well as two brand new tracks, which marked the debut of new drummer Audrey Tait.

The most recent Franz Ferdinand album is 2018's Always Ascending.

