Foster the People announces 2025 tour supporting '﻿Paradise State of Mind'﻿ album

By Josh Johnson

Foster the People has announced a 2025 U.S. tour supporting their new album, Paradise State of Mind.

The headlining outing kicks off Jan. 25 in Seattle and wraps up March 6 in Dallas. Presales begin Oct. 15 at 10 a.m. local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Oct. 18 at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit FosterthePeople.com.

Paradise State of Mind, the first Foster the People album in seven years, dropped in August. It includes the lead single "Lost in Space."

Foster the People also just played the first weekend of the 2024 Austin City Limits festival and will perform their weekend two set on Friday.

