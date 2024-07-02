Foster the People shares mash-up of own "Houdini" with Dua Lipa & Eminem songs

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2019 - LA Party: Inside Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp)

Foster the People comes, goes and reaches into their bag for a mash-up of three different songs called "Houdini."

Back in 2011, the "Pumped Up Kicks" outfit included a track named after the famed magician on their debut album, Torches. Over a decade later, both Dua Lipa and Eminem have scored hits with their own "Houdini" singles.

In an Instagram video, Foster the People combine elements of all three "Houdini" songs in a new remix.

"Battle of the Houdinis (we worked it out in the remix)," the caption reads. "How'd we do?"

Meanwhile, Foster the People has been prepping a new album called Paradise State of Mind, due out Aug. 16. The full track list has yet to be unveiled, but so far it doesn't include any songs named "Houdini."

