Fontaines D.C. premieres 'Bug' video featuring Barry Keoghan in 'Bird' movie

Fontaines D.C. has premiered the video for "Bug," a track off the band's new album, Romance.

The clip features footage from the upcoming film Bird, starring Barry Keoghan.

"[Director] Andrea Arnold was kind enough to cut up a sequence to our tune 'Bug' featuring Barry Keoghan playing the character Bug in her new movie Bird," says guitarist Carlos O'Connell. "'Bug's' a song that happened quickly and convinced everyone quicker."

You can watch the "Bug" video streaming on YouTube. Bird premieres in theaters on Friday.

Romance also features the single "Starburster," which sits in the top 20 on Billboard's Alternative Airplay chart.

Fontaines D.C. will launch a U.S. tour in April.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.