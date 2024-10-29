Fontaines D.C. announces 2025 US tour

By Josh Johnson

Fontaines D.C. has announced a U.S. headlining tour for 2025.

The newly added dates begin April 21 in Salt Lake City and conclude May 16 in New York City. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit FontainesDC.com.

Fontaines D.C. will be touring in support of their new album, Romance, which dropped in August. It includes the single "Starburster," which currently sits in the top 20 on Billboard's Alternative Airplay chart.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

