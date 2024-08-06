Fontaines D.C. releases new song, "Here's the Thing"

XL Recordings

By Josh Johnson

Fontaines D.C. has released a new song called "Here's the Thing."

The track is available now via digital outlets and is accompanied by a 7 1/2-minute video following a girl who wins a dance recital thanks to some supernatural help. You can watch that streaming on YouTube.

"Here's the Thing" will appear on Fontaines D.C.'s upcoming album, Romance, due out Aug. 23. Lead single "Starburster" currently sits in the top 25 on Billboard's Alternative Airplay chart.

Fontaines D.C. will launch a U.S. tour in September.

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.) 

﻿

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

