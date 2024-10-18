Florence + the Machine's orchestra-accompanied ﻿'Lungs﻿' performance to be released as live album

By Josh Johnson

In September, Florence + the Machine performed alongside an orchestra at London's Royal Albert Hall. Now the concert is being released as a live album.

Symphony of Lungs will be released digitally on Oct. 25, and will arrive on CD and vinyl March 14, 2025.

The performance was part of the BBC Proms classical music series. It celebrated the 15th anniversary of the 2009 debut Florence album, Lungs, which spawned the single "Dog Days Are Over."

The show also marked the lone Florence + the Machine concert of 2024, though frontwoman Florence Welch did also show up at a London show during Taylor Swift's Eras Tour over the summer to play their joint song, "Florida!!!"

