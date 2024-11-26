Flea, Michael Stipe & more playing Patti Smith tribute concert

Flea and Michael Stipe are included on the lineup for the upcoming People Have the Power concert paying tribute to Patti Smith, Rolling Stone reports.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist will be part of the night's house band alongside Smith's guitarist Lenny Kaye and bassist Tony Shanahan, plus current Rolling Stones drummer Steve Jordan.

The R.E.M. frontman, meanwhile, is among the guest performers, as are Karen O of Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Sonic Youth's Kim Gordon, The National's Matt Berninger and Alison Mosshart of The Kills.

People Have the Power takes place March 26 at New York City's Carnegie Hall. It's part of the Music Of series of charity concerts put on by New York City entrepreneur Michael Dorf, with each one celebrating a different artist.

Tickets are on sale now. For more info, visit MusicOf.org.

