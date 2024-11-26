FINNEAS thinks he could 'make a really good Paramore album'

FINNEAS O'CONNELL, BILLIE EILISH Disney/Stewart Cook (Stewart Cook/Disney)
By Josh Johnson

Paramore has a new applicant for the business of misery: FINNEAS.

In an interview with Nylon, Billie Eilish's brother and main collaborator reveals his "musical bucket list," which includes working with Hayley Williams and company.

"I think I could make a really good Paramore album," FINNEAS says.

Should that be something that FINNEAS actually wants to pursue, he might already have an in with Paramore thanks to Eilish, who invited Williams onstage during her 2022 Coachella headlining set for a joint performance of "Misery Business." Eilish also joined Paramore to perform the band's song "All I Wanted" during a 2023 show.

As for FINNEAS' other dream collaborators, he shares, "I think I could crush an Adele song."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!