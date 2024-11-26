FINNEAS thinks he could 'make a really good Paramore album'

Paramore has a new applicant for the business of misery: FINNEAS.

In an interview with Nylon, Billie Eilish's brother and main collaborator reveals his "musical bucket list," which includes working with Hayley Williams and company.

"I think I could make a really good Paramore album," FINNEAS says.

Should that be something that FINNEAS actually wants to pursue, he might already have an in with Paramore thanks to Eilish, who invited Williams onstage during her 2022 Coachella headlining set for a joint performance of "Misery Business." Eilish also joined Paramore to perform the band's song "All I Wanted" during a 2023 show.

As for FINNEAS' other dream collaborators, he shares, "I think I could crush an Adele song."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.