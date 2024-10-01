FINNEAS shares new ﻿'For Cryin' Out Loud!﻿' song, "Lotus Eater"

By Josh Johnson

FINNEAS has shared a new song called "Lotus Eater," a track off his upcoming album, For Cryin' Out Loud!

"Lotus Eater" is available now via digital outlets and is accompanied by a video in which FINNEAS tries to escape from a party where at least some of the attendees are playing Pac-Man. You can watch that now streaming on YouTube.

For Cryin' Out Loud!, FINNEAS' sophomore solo effort, drops Friday. FINNEAS will be celebrating the record's arrival with a Los Angeles release show on Thursday, followed by performances in London and New York City on Oct. 6 and Oct. 12, respectively.

Meanwhile, FINNEAS' sister, Billie Eilish, just launched her North American arena tour behind her new album, HIT ME HARD AND SOFT. He'll be opening for her Dec. 21 LA show.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!