FINNEAS shares new ﻿'For Cryin' Out Loud!﻿' song, "Lotus Eater"

FINNEAS has shared a new song called "Lotus Eater," a track off his upcoming album, For Cryin' Out Loud!

"Lotus Eater" is available now via digital outlets and is accompanied by a video in which FINNEAS tries to escape from a party where at least some of the attendees are playing Pac-Man. You can watch that now streaming on YouTube.

For Cryin' Out Loud!, FINNEAS' sophomore solo effort, drops Friday. FINNEAS will be celebrating the record's arrival with a Los Angeles release show on Thursday, followed by performances in London and New York City on Oct. 6 and Oct. 12, respectively.

Meanwhile, FINNEAS' sister, Billie Eilish, just launched her North American arena tour behind her new album, HIT ME HARD AND SOFT. He'll be opening for her Dec. 21 LA show.

