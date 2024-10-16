FINNEAS returns to the "haunting" work of Alfonso Cuarón with '﻿Disclaimer'﻿ score

The new Apple TV+ miniseries Disclaimer features an original score by FINNEAS. The show stars Cate Blanchett as a woman who receives a mysterious book that threatens to expose her deepest secrets.

Speaking with ABC Audio, FINNEAS shares that he wanted his music to support the emotions of the Disclaimer characters in each scene without being "manipulative."

"Cate Blanchett is giving this performance that doesn't need any help emotionally from me, but maybe this piece of music that I'm underlaying into this emphasizes how she's feeling," FINNEAS says. "Maybe this is an extension of what would be going on if you could hear inside of her head right now."

Disclaimer was written and directed by filmmaker Alfonso Cuarón, whose film Roma inspired the Billie Eilish song "When I Was Older," which FINNEAS produced and co-wrote with his sister.

"I think there's a kind of a haunting quality to [Cuarón's] work, or maybe that the characters themselves feel a little bit haunted," FINNEAS says.

﻿FINNEAS adds that his approach to scoring is comparable to how he approaches producing music with other artists, such as Eilish.

"I might have a disagreement about something, I might say, 'Of these two options, this is my favorite,'" FINNEAS explains. "But it's all in sort of service of the fact that I'm working with an artist that I'm inspired by, and I'm trying to execute the vision that they have."

"To get to put my thumbprint on this show is just, like, a real immense honor," he continues. "That's how I feel working with an artist like Billie. I feel like it's this big honor to have her voice and to get to paint this canvas that she's gonna sing on."

The first two Disclaimer episodes are out now. Future episodes will premiere on Fridays.

