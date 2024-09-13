FINNEAS laces up his "Cleats" on new 'For Cryin' Out Loud!' ﻿track

By Josh Johnson

FINNEAS has released a new song called "Cleats," a track off his upcoming sophomore album, For Cryin' Out Loud!

A press release describes "Cleats" as a reflection of "the pangs of being young and in love, as the summer draws to an end." You can listen to it now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming on YouTube.

For Cryin' Out Loud, the follow-up to 2021's Optimist, is due out Oct. 4. It also includes the previously released title track.

FINNEAS has announced a trio of live shows, taking place Oct. 3 in Los Angeles, Oct. 6 in London and Oct. 12 in New York City. For ticket info, visit FINNEASOfficial.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

